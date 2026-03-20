Doctors’ shortage strains system; national panel steps in

The shortage of doctors and vacant posts in medical teaching service has yet again come under the spotlight with the National Medical Commission (NMC) recently issuing a public notice asking all states and Union Territories to initiate recruitment drives to fill vacant posts in medical teaching services within a time-bound period following directions issued by the Patna High Court.

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Addressed to the Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of the Medical Education Departments of all states and UTs, the notice stated that the high court had inter-alia directed, for implementation of its observations expeditiously and preferably within six months. The court has also noted that the shortage of faculty in medical institutions has adversely affected the functioning of the health sector and requires urgent attention.

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The court further observed that compelling faculty members or medical officers to work continuously for 24 to 48 hours without adequate breaks could worsen the already strained healthcare system. Hence, the NMC has asked all state and UTs to take necessary steps in accordance with the court’s directions.

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Recently, Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala from Kaithal also drew public attention to the shortage of doctor in the Health Department. Citing the vacancy figures before the House, he warned that the “Health services in Haryana are crumbling.”

As per data provided by the government to Surjewala, Out of 4,040 sanctioned posts of doctors in the Health Department in the state, only 2,971 are filled, leaving 1,069 positions vacant across the state. The district-wise vacancies include Karnal (136), Hisar (101), Yamunanagar (96), Ambala (91), Jind (89), Kaithal (81), Fatehabad (77), Kurukshetra (64), Panipat (61), Sonepat (59) and Sirsa (58) while the state is managing health services with 1,075 specialists.

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As far as vacancies in medical teaching services are concerned, over 40 per cent sanctioned posts of Group-A, including faculty from Assistant to Professors, are at present lying vacant at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences Rohtak (UHSR) which oversees the Rohtak PGIMS and its constituent colleges.

As per the official data, out of 1,018 sanctioned Group-A teaching posts at the UHSR, 424 remain vacant while 594 are filled. The shortage is acute in key departments. In medicine, nearly 50 per cent of Associate Professor and Professor posts are vacant— only 13 of 25 sanctioned posts are filled. Surgery has 26 sanctioned positions, with just 12 filled, leaving 14 vacant. Orthopaedics has 14 sanctioned posts, 10 filled; paediatrics has 10 sanctioned, seven filled; and obstetrics & gynaecology has 26 posts with 21 filled and five vacant.

Similarly, Senior Professor positions are similarly affected, with 18 out of 61 posts vacant. Key departments show gaps, including three vacancies in medicine, two in orthopaedics, and one each in surgery, paediatrics, and obstetrics & gynaecology, reflecting a serious staffing crisis that threatens both teaching and healthcare services.

Assistant Professor posts also face a severe shortfall. Of 291 sanctioned positions, only 167 are filled, leaving 124 vacancies.

“No regular appointments have been made to the teaching posts at the UHSR for over three years. Meanwhile, several senior faculty members have retired and resigned, and the patient load at the PGIMS, Rohtak, has increased significantly. Initially, the recruitments were put on hold only for state universities under the Higher Education Department, but this restriction was later extended to the UHSR. The government has been repeatedly approached for permission to fill vacant posts at the university level, but the approval is still pending. In contrast, recruitment for universities under the Higher Education Department was granted in 2025,” said a senior UHSR faculty member.

He claimed that several teaching faculty posts were recently filled at neighbouring Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, but no such permission had been granted to the UHSR reflecting an ‘indifferent’ attitude.

On being contacted, Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor of the UHSR, acknowledged that the shortage of teaching faculty had adversely affected both academic activities and healthcare services at the PGIMS, Rohtak. He requested the government to grant permission to the UHSR to fill all vacant posts at the earliest.

“Not only at the PGIMS, Rohtak, but sanctioned posts across all government medical colleges in the state remain vacant. The medical system is going haywire as the number of MBBS seats is being increased without a corresponding rise in teaching faculty. One can easily gauge the impact this will have on the quality of doctors produced,” said Dr Ranbir Dahiya, a retired professor from the UHSR and co-convener of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (Haryana), a social outfit working on healthcare.

He said instead of strengthening basic healthcare facilities and providing all medicines and tests free at district hospitals, the state government appears to be focusing on increasing MBBS seats without recruiting adequate teaching staff.

“The teachers are being hired on contract, and many eligible candidates are reluctant to opt for such positions due to the lack of job security and benefits available to regular faculty. Even those who do join often leave when they receive better offers from private hospitals or medical colleges. The time is not far when the medical system can crumble if the government does not fill all posts through regular recruitment and strengthen basic healthcare services at the district level,” claimed Dr Dahiya.

He pointed out the vacant sanctioned posts were created long ago, and now, with the patient load and workload having increased manifold, the number of posts should also be increased accordingly.