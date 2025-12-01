Doctors’ strike gains momentum on Day 2, but core services stay afloat

Advertisement

The strike by government doctors in Haryana intensified today as a larger number of Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) members joined the agitation to push for long-pending service-related demands. Despite the increased participation, the state health administration continued to keep essential medical services running through extensive alternative arrangements.

Advertisement

Doctors began their strike on Monday, seeking immediate action on issues such as halting the direct recruitment of Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) and issuing the notification for the already approved Modified Assured Career Progression (ACP) structure. While OPDs, emergency services, and post-mortems functioned with backup teams, specialised services — including ultrasounds, CT scan reporting, and surgeries — remained disrupted in several districts.

Advertisement

In Karnal, the strike saw a sharper response, with 103 of the 151 government doctors participating on Tuesday, up from 91 the previous day. Civil Surgeon Dr Poonam Chaudhary said health services remained “stable and uninterrupted” with support from 68 doctors from KCGMC, 12 consultants, 16 newly recruited doctors, 46 NHM doctors, 30 dental surgeons, 86 Community Health Officers (CHOs), and 21 Ayush practitioners. She confirmed that OPDs and emergency services continued as usual, but notices were issued to 20 newly recruited doctors for joining the strike during probation, which she said violated service rules. They have been asked to submit written explanations and return to duty immediately.

A similar arrangement was adopted in Kaithal, where doctors from KCGMC and alternative medical teams ensured continuity of services.

Advertisement

Rohtak recorded a much stronger strike response. Civil Surgeon Dr Ramesh Chander said “59 out of 147 HCMS doctors remained on strike,” including 26 posted at the Civil Hospital, compared to 23 on Monday. He maintained that patient services remained functional due to adequate contingency measures. However, HCMSA district president Dr Vishvajit termed the protest a success, claiming that more than 95 per cent of HCMS doctors stayed away from duty, leading to a significant impact on government healthcare.

Rewari district reported smooth functioning, with Civil Surgeon Dr Narender Dahiya stating that non-striking doctors, NHM staff, and faculty from SGT Medical College, Gurugram, ensured uninterrupted patient care.

In Ambala, all OPDs and emergency services ran normally, though seven doctors at CHCs joined the strike on Tuesday. Civil Surgeon Dr Rakesh Sehal said services remained unaffected.

Hisar, however, saw patients facing inconvenience. Surgeries and X-rays could not be conducted, forcing many to visit private hospitals and laboratories. Long queues were also reported in the OPD. Authorities said 20 doctors were deployed from Agroha Medical College, while the District Magistrate imposed Section 163 at the hospital to maintain order.