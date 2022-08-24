Doctors to conduct post-mortem of Sonali Phogat's body in Goa hospital today

PTI

Panaji, August 24

The post-mortem of the mortal remains of BJP leader Sonali Phogat would be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday to ascertain the exact cause of her death, an official said.

Phogat (42), the BJP leader from Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was "brought dead" at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

Her family arrived in Goa on Tuesday night.

A senior GMCH official said a panel of two experts - Dr Sunil Chimulkar and Dr Sheryl Soares - from the hospital's forensic science medicine department would conduct the autopsy.

The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said Phogat had arrived in Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna area.

She was brought to the hospital from the hotel at around 9am on Tuesday, he said.

She was brought to the St Anthony Hospital after she complained of uneasiness, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh told PTI on Tuesday.

Singh said there is no foul play in the case, even as Phogat's family questioned the circumstances of her death and opposition parties in Haryana demanded a CBI probe.

There are no external injury marks on the body, the DGP said, adding that the post-mortem report would reveal the exact cause of the death.