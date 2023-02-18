Dog bite cases on rise in Panipat, MC remains a mute spectator

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 17

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, has failed to check the canine menace in the city. On an average, 50 to 52 dog bite cases are daily reported at the General Hospital. The MC has no data on the number of stray canines roaming on city roads and streets, but it is assumed to be about 20,000 to 25,000.

With the support of the Animal Husbandry Department, a sterilisation campaign was initiated by the MC in 2020 to cap the stray dog population, but it ended about eight months ago.

Several incidents of dog bite have been reported in the city. In one such incident, a two-day-old infant was picked up from a private hospital’s ward last year. Besides, a stray dog had killed a five-year-old child in Nalwa Colony here in May 2021.

“A total of 2,500 residents reached the General Hospital to get anti-rabies vaccine in the last 48 days,” said Dr Amit Poria, Deputy Medical Superintendent. The rising number of dogs in the city has become a nuisance. In this regard, two letters were written to the MC Commissioner last year, he added.

A total of 7,000 dogs were sterilised and the MC had paid about Rs 49 lakh for the sterilisation process, i.e. Rs 697 per dog, said Gurmeet, sanitary inspector, MC.

A state-level committee was formulating uniform terms and conditions for the sterilisation of stray dogs. Once that was done, a tender to sterilise canines would be invited, he added.

Mayor Avneet Kaur said the issue was specifically discussed in the recent general house meeting. As the old tender ended some time ago, a new tender would be invited soon, she added.

Five-year-old was mauled to death

