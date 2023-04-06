Dog-bite cases on the rise in ambala

WITH stray dog menace turning serious and going unchecked, the number of dog-bite cases has risen in Ambala. Stray dogs chasing vehicles along roads are a common sight. The problem becomes acute at night when two-wheeler drivers fall prey to aggressive canines. Walking on foot across streets infested with barking strays has become difficult. —Rajan, Ambala

Pathetic condition of Golf Course Road

THE Golf Course road, used by thousands of commuters every day, is a victim of poor upkeep and maintenance. Waiting for repairs, the road is damaged and dotted with potholes. The residents have exhausted all avenues in raising the issue, but no relief has been offered so far. The authorities must take cognisance of the problem. —Bharat Bhushan Vij, Gurugram

Underage driving cause for concern in faridabad

MINORS, especially students, driving vehicles in violation of law has become a serious concern in Faridabad. The traffic police, school authorities and even parents do not appear to be much bothered about the measures necessary to curb the practice. As there are no regular checks on underage drivers, traffic rules are openly flouted, exposing children and other commuters to serious risk. —Subodh Grover, Faridabad

