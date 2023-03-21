Dog bites 2 kids, one in critical condition

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 20

Two children, aged three and seven, were bitten by stray dogs in the city during the past 24 hours. The condition of one of the victims was stated to be critical.

According to reports, a three-year-old child, identified as Khushi, was bitten by a stray dog in Rajeev Colony here last night. The victim, who was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital, was reported to be critical as she was bitten several times by the dog before her family and local residents rushed to her help. The girl was playing outside her home when the stray dog attacked her.

Shortage of rabies vaccine There is a shortage of anti-rabies injections at the Civil Hospital. Dog-bite patients have to purchase medicines from private medical stores for the past over one year. —Satish Chopra, Social Activist

In another incident, a seven-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in Aagman Society, Sector 79, here on Saturday evening. The victim was rushed to a hospital, from where he was discharged after treatment.

Amit Tyagi, president, Aagman Society RWA, said residents were facing the risk of dog bites. He said a large number of stray dogs roamed freely in the locality.

Claiming that there was a shortage of anti-rabies injections at the Civil Hospital, Satish Chopra, a social activist, said dog-bite patients had to purchase medicines from private medical stores for the past over one year.

"On an average, 80 cases of dog bites are reported at the Civil Hospital every day," say a source in the Health Department.