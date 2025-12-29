Dog squad fiasco: Punjab and Haryana High Court reduces penalty for constable

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has reduced the penalty imposed on a Haryana Police constable who failed to inform seniors about a missing dog squad bitch named Laika. Constable Jagmal Singh, who was posted as Head Constable in Dog Squad, CID Unit Hisar, in June 2000, had been penalised for not informing his seniors promptly about the incident.

Laika went missing on the night of June 19/20, 2000, and was recovered on July 20, 2000. A departmental inquiry found Singh not guilty of losing the service animal, but guilty of not informing seniors on time. The Disciplinary Authority had initially imposed a penalty of stoppage of five annual increments with permanent effect, later reduced to two increments by the Appellate Authority.

The incident occurred as there was a marriage in the neighbourhood and Laika managed to free herself. No action was taken against the man who was having custody of the service animal.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal ruled that the punishment was disproportionate to the alleged misconduct, considering Singh had timely informed seniors and DDR was registered. The court modified the penalty to forfeiture of two increments with temporary effect, directing authorities to pay arrears within six months, with 7.5 per cent interest per annum if delayed.