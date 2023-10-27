Domestic help decamps with Rs 1 cr jewellery from Karnal house

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 26

A domestic help allegedly decamped with gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore from a jeweller’s house in Sector 7 here. The accused, identified as Vinod Kumar of Bihar, was hired 10 days ago. The incident came to light on Thursday.

SHO Salinder Kumar said, “We have registered a case and started an investigation.”

The SHO added Vinod was hired through an employment agency, but the family did not take his Aadhaar card or any other identity proof.

#Bihar #Karnal