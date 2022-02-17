Domestic help decamps with cash, jewellery

Hisar, February 16
A domestic help, along with two other accomplices, decamped with cash, gold and silver jewellery by intoxicating a house owner. She offered him tea laced with intoxicants at Padav Chowk in Hisar town last night. The incident has also been captured on the CCTV camera installed in the house.
Sudhir Kumar, a resident, complaint to the police that a Nepali national woman, Tulsi Devi, was working at his house as a domestic help. He said she brought another woman Karishma Devi with her last evening. She later offered him tea after which he fell unconscious. When he regained consciousness, he found the house in a mess. He found that Rs 5 lakh cash and jewellery was also missing from the almirah. The police have registered a case and started investigation. —
