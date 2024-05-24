Domestic help jumps off building, dies

Gurugram, May 23
An 18-year-old domestic help allegedly died by suicide after she jumped off the 15th floor of a housing society in Sector 37 D. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Subhi, a resident of Dariyapur village in Malda district, West Bengal. She lived in Gadoli village here and used to work as a domestic help in the Ramprastha Society. Police said they got information on Thursday that a girl was lying dead under the P-Tower of Ramprastha Society. A love affair is suspected to be the reason behind the extreme step.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71
Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...
Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states
889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...