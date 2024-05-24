Domestic help jumps off building, dies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 23

An 18-year-old domestic help allegedly died by suicide after she jumped off the 15th floor of a housing society in Sector 37 D. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Subhi, a resident of Dariyapur village in Malda district, West Bengal. She lived in Gadoli village here and used to work as a domestic help in the Ramprastha Society. Police said they got information on Thursday that a girl was lying dead under the P-Tower of Ramprastha Society. A love affair is suspected to be the reason behind the extreme step.

#Gurugram #West Bengal