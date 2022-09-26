Gurugram: Domestic help kills employer in fit of rage

Tribune News Service

Gurugram,September 25

A man was arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of his employer and killing him after an argument. The accused said told the police that he was provoked by the victim who abused him while he was drunk. The deceased has been identified as Satish Yadav (42), a Sohna resident, while the accused has been identified as Pawan, alias Chotu, (22).

The accused was hired by the victim on his farm near Jakhopur village. The incident took place on Saturday night when Yadav was drinking alcohol at his farm and Pawan was serving him. Sometime after midnight, a brawl broke out between them when Pawan allegedly, in a fit of rage, took out a knife and killed Yadav by slitting his throat. he then fled from the spot, the police said. The body of the victim was found lying in a pool of blood by his family members on Sunday morning. They called the police who took the body into custody and handed it over to the kin after the postmortem. Based on a complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, an FIR was registered against the domestic help at the Sohna Sadar police station.

