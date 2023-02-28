Donated by PSUs for waste disposal, tractors lie unused at F'bad MC office for 8 months

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 27

Twenty-five tractors, along with as many trolleys, donated by a public sector undertaking under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative last year are lying unused in the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) office here.

The civic body authorities haven't taken a decision either to lease the machines to the private company responsible for waste disposal in the city or to operate itself.

"The vehicles were donated around eight months ago. They were supposed to be used for solid waste disposal, but these have been lying in the premises of the civic body office since the time these were acquired," a MCF official said.

An employee of the civic body said mismanagement and irregularities by the decision-making officials had led to the wastage of vehicles worth Rs 2 crore. The authorities concerned hadn't even got the vehicles registered with the district administration, he added.

"Some tractors were handed over to the private company engaged for waste disposal last year, but a complaint lodged regarding the lack of a proper lease agreement between the MCF and the company led to suspension of the process," he said.

A probe was launched into the issue, but the authorities hadn't resolved the matter till now, an official of the MCF said. The MC had also lost the opportunity to generate revenue by leasing these vehicles to the agency involved in waste disposal, he added.

"The MCF haven't recruited any tractor drivers. If it decide to operate the vehicles, then additional financial burden will have to be borne," another MCF official said.

Chief Engineer of the MCF Ombir Singh said since the civic body had no drivers, efforts were on to resolve the issue and put the machines to best use without any wastage or loss.

Vehicles not yet registered

An MC employee says the authorities concerned haven't even got the vehicles registered with the district administration.