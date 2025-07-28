‘Donkey route’ nightmare still haunts Karnal couple

Five months after being deported from the US, a 35-year-old farmer and his wife from a village in Assandh block of Karnal district are still struggling to overcome the trauma of their harrowing journey through the infamous “donkey route” — a treacherous and illegal migration path used to enter the US.

Promised a safe 15-day passage to the US and secure employment, the couple invested Rs 70 lakh, mostly through loans from relatives. The hope of a better life lured them into the hands of an agent from their own village, who assured them of a smooth migration.

The couple began their journey on October 3, 2024, carrying $4,40,000, only to be caught in a trap of deceit and exploitation. After being held in Mumbai for 18 days, they were flown to the Netherlands on October 21, where they were left stranded at the airport for two days.

“On October 23, an agent present there demanded an additional Rs 15 lakh to continue the journey. My family handed over the money in India the same day,” the victim recalled.

What followed was a brutal journey across continents. Their path took them through Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, and finally Mexico. Along the way, they endured hunger, dangerous jungle crossings, inhumane travel conditions, and repeated extortion by the agent.

“We were shown dreams of a good life and secure jobs. But what we went through was a nightmare,” said the man, his voice choked with emotion.

The worst came when they were crammed into a canter truck with 47 others — one of many life-threatening moments in their months-long ordeal. Their desperate bid for a better life ended on February 4, when they were caught at the US border. On February 16, they were deported to India.

Back in his village, the man is trying to pick up the pieces. “I had borrowed money from relatives. Now, I am working day and night just to repay the debt,” he said.

He has leased a small piece of land and returned to farming to make ends meet. “We are three brothers. It is due to the support of my brothers and other family members that I am able to survive,” he added.

But the damage isn’t just financial. The psychological scars linger. “The horrifying journey we went through is still fresh in our minds. We cannot forget the nightmare we faced,” he said.

There is, however, a small glimmer of relief. “We are thankful to the Karnal Police for arresting two accused, due to which we have been able to recover Rs 49 lakh so far,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that a case was registered on February 18 under Section 24 of the Immigration Act and Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the victim lodged a complaint.

“Two accused have already been arrested soon after the FIR was lodged. The case is under trial, and our efforts are ongoing to ensure justice for the victim,” SP Punia stated.