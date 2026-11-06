Don’t blame farmers for pollution: Bhupinder Hooda

Expressing concern over the deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday urged the Centre to explore artificial rain as a possible measure to combat pollution, instead of blaming farmers.

Talking to mediapersons here, Hooda said farmers had become increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of stubble burning, and the negligible number of farm fires reported this season reflected this change. Therefore, farmers should not be held responsible for the prevailing pollution crisis, he said.

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Questioning the effectiveness of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Congress leader said restrictions imposed under the mechanism had failed to bring the desired results, with air quality continuing to deteriorate across the NCR.

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He said pollution levels in several cities had reached alarming proportions, making it difficult for residents, particularly those suffering from respiratory ailments, to breathe.

Hooda said the governments must move beyond imposing restrictions and take concrete steps to control emissions from industries and other major sources of pollution. Awareness campaigns were important, but these needed to be backed by stringent enforcement measures, he added.

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He called for coordinated action by the Centre and state governments to provide immediate relief to residents.

Meanwhile, Rohtak’s Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the hazardous category on Thursday evening, raising concerns over public health. Bahadurgarh in neighbouring Jhajjar district also witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality.