Don't charge interest on crop loans: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today criticised cooperative banks for charging farmers interest on crop loans and urged the BJP-JJP government to renew the Congress-implemented interest relief scheme. Hooda stated that during the Congress tenure, farmers were provided relief from interest charges on crop loans, and the government absorbed the burden. However, the present government did not extend this scheme, resulting in banks collecting interest from farmers.

“Farmers from whom interest has been recovered so far must be refunded, and the government should ensure that such collections are prevented in the future,” he said.

Hooda added that to date the BJP-JJP government has not taken a single decision in the interest of farmers. “Sunflower farmers are waiting for MSP but the government has brought the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana into the picture. Farmers are facing losses ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 per quintal,” said Hooda.

He also accused the government of misleading farmers regarding compensation and criticised its handling of crop damage caused by the recent rains. “A total of 17 lakh acres of crop was damaged due to rains in the last few days but the government registered damage in hardly 3 lakh acres,” he added.

Speaking about the SYL water issue, Hooda alleged that the matter was being complicated by the government’s claims that water would come to Haryana via Himachal Pradesh. Why is the BJP-JJP government not filing a contempt case in the SC, he questioned.