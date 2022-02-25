Don't close gates of residential sectors during day

Closing down the entry or exit gates of various residential sectors and colonies during the day has emerged a cause of inconvenience and harassment to residents or commuters. While it is illegal or unlawful to keep the main gates closed during the day, the RWAs of many sectors and pockets have been doing this despite the rules already made public by the district administration or the Police Department. Closing a majority of the entry or exit gates in any pocket or sectors during the day poses risk to the health of many who need to be rushed to hospital in emergency or have to reach to any point under pressing situation. The police and district administration should ensure that gates of the sectors are not closed during the day. —Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Curb music on high volume

As per government guidelines, permissible noise level in residential areas is 55 decibel (db) during the day and 45 db at night. Similarly, in commercial areas, the permissible sound limit is 65 db during the day and 55 db at night. In sensitive areas, it is 50 db during the day and 40 db at night. Other than this, there are 'silent zones' that include areas that lie within 100 metres of schools, colleges, hospitals and courts. But in Narnaul town, especially on Tuesdays, a DJ system with a noise level of more than 100 db is being played while devotees go to temples using mobile vans which create noise pollution. Patients, elderly and students suffer a lot due to the noise pollution. The authorities must look into the matter. The offenders must be brought to book. —Anil Kaushik, Narnaul

What our readers say

