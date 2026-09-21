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Home / Haryana / Don’t hide number plates, Gurugram police warn bikers

Don’t hide number plates, Gurugram police warn bikers

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:31 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The police said bikers position their number plates in such a way that security cameras cannot capture them.
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The police have issued a strong warning to biker clubs and the wider biking community to abide by traffic rules and keep their number plates clearly visible, saying special checkpoints will be set up on weekends to tackle reckless riding.

The police said bikers on stretches like Golf Course Road, Gurugram-Faridabad road and the Sohna Expressway position their number plates in such a way that security cameras cannot capture them, allowing them to escape challans for speeding. In several cases, the plates are covered with tape.

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Several of them breach police nakas, police officials said. “Some riders tamper with or hide their number plates to dodge cameras. This will not be tolerated,” said Inspector Sandeep, spokesperson of Gurugram Police. “We appeal to all biker clubs to follow the rules and ensure their numbers are visible.”

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Residents of Golf Course Road and commuters on the Gurugram-Faridabad road have met the police and highlighted how the menace has turned into a weekend terror for them, with speeding motorcycles making the stretches unsafe.

Jatinder Bhadana of the Save Aravali Trust said the problem was worsening. “The menace is growing by the day. Biker clubs descend on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, the Leopard Trail road and similar roads in the Aravallis and ride at high speeds, which can be fatal for other commuters. The police continue to turn a blind eye,” he claimed.

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The police have earlier cracked down on such riders. On Golf Course Road, 19 high-end motorcycles, including Harley-Davidson and Ninja models, were impounded and each rider was challaned Rs 17,000 for rash driving. A senior traffic official had said bikers from across the NCR were coming to the city roads for racing, and that there had been numerous accidents in the past.

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