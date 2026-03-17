Don’t ignore side effects of ayurvedic medicines: AYUSH varsity VC

Shri Krishna AYUSH University Vice-Chancellor Prof Vaidya Kartar Singh Dhiman said that the possible side effects of ayurvedic medicines should not be ignored and must be reported with complete details.

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He said it was not correct to assume that ayurvedic medicines never cause side effects; rather, the issue has not been studied enough because the habit of reporting such reactions has not developed.

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He was speaking as the chief guest at a national seminar on “Awareness about pharmacovigilance among ayurveda, siddha, homoeopathy and Unani practitioners” held at the university auditorium on Monday.

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Dr Allamprabhu Gudda, president of the Ayurveda Board of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) attended the event. Resource persons included Dr Tarun Sharma, Assistant Professor at the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, and coordinator of IPVC, and Dr Vidhan Mahajan, coordinator of NPVC.

Around 345 participants from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states attended the programme. Researchers including Dr Sunil Godara and Dr Piyush Chaudhary also presented their papers during the seminar.

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Dhiman said if any medicine caused an adverse reaction, the reasons behind it must be properly investigated and reported. Systematic reporting would increase awareness among doctors and researchers, and help in making treatment methods safer and more effective.