 Don’t induct 2002-batch HCS officers into IAS cadre, UPSC urged : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Don’t induct 2002-batch HCS officers into IAS cadre, UPSC urged

Don’t induct 2002-batch HCS officers into IAS cadre, UPSC urged

Don’t induct 2002-batch HCS officers into IAS cadre, UPSC urged


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

After the state government forwarded names of 2002-batch HCS officers, facing a case in Hisar court over their alleged fraudulent recruitment, for promotion to the IAS cadre, Congress leader and former Haryana minister Karan Dalal has urged the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) not to accept the recommendation.

Case in Punjab and Haryana High Court

  • Congress leader Karan Dalal said he and some candidates. who had failed to clear the exam, have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the alleged fraudulent recruitments in 2002
  • The state government has issued integrity certificates to all the 2002-batch HCS officers, who have also been chargesheeted, based on the Advocate-General’s opinion
  • Earlier, the Legal Remembrancer had given an opinion against promotion of such HCS officers

The state government has issued integrity certificates to all the HCS officers, who have been chargesheeted in the 2002 HCS scam, based on the Advocate General’s opinion. However, the Legal Remembrancer had earlier given an opinion against the move. Though, the state government did not hide any fact regarding the Hisar case from the UPSC.

Dalal wrote to the UPSC chairperson that he and some candidates, who had failed to clear the exam, have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the alleged fraudulent recruitment.

He said during inspection of answer sheets, mass scale “fraud, mischief, corruption, illegalities, irregularities and malpractices” were found to have been committed by the selected candidates in connivance with the then chairman and members of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The Congress leader said the Haryana government had also filed an affidavit in the court that it was a case of tainted selection that deserved to be quashed. He alleged that there was “an active collusion of the government with the selected candidates because the government has ignored the opinion of Legal Remembrancer... To counter the said opinion and to help the tainted candidates, the government procured the opinion of the office of Advocate-General, favouring these candidates and issued integrity certificates”.

“The government while recommending their names for promotion has also ignored that your good office has even raised the same objection and sent their case back last time at the beginning of this year when the candidates managed to get their names recommended for promotion sensing that it would be difficult for them if the charge-sheet is filed in court by the State Vigilance Bureau against them,” Dalal said.

But now, the Congress leader said, the situation has become worse for them as they have been charge-sheeted for various offences under the IPC and Corruption Act.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hisar #Union Public Service Commission UPSC


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

DGP-businessman row: Himachal High Court orders shifting of DGP Sanjay Kundu, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri

2
Jalandhar

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being comatose for 8 years

3
India

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

4
India

Indian passengers on 'donkey' flight interrogated on their arrival in Mumbai; Nicaragua-bound plane was held in France for days

5
Trending

Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned

6
Uttar Pradesh

Watch: Tiger rests on gurdwara wall after it strays into human habitation in UP’s Pilibhit; locals gather to see it

7
Punjab

Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for their land's glory, PM Modi says on Veer Bal Diwas

8
Punjab

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

9
World

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hindu woman files nomination for general election

10
Diaspora

3 men of Indian origin arrested in Canada as police seize fake cardboard licence plates, drugs

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Will find culprits from depths of seas: Rajnath on drone attacks

Will find culprits from depths of seas: Rajnath on drone attacks

Some forces jealous of India’s growth, will keep them at bay...

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

Won’t brush off concerns, assures top brass

For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP

For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP

Palampur businessman had alleged harassment

North in grip of dense fog; air, rail services hit

North in grip of dense fog; air, rail services hit


Cities

View All

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Robbers strike at house in Tarn Taran

Midnight mass, festivities mark Christmas

550 grams of heroin seized, three held

Looking back 2023: Closure of PHCs for ‘revamped’ AACs belied govt claims on better healthcare

Mohali admn orders clubs, hotels, eateries, shops to close at 1 am on intervening night of Dec 31-Jan 1

Mohali admn orders clubs, hotels, eateries, shops to close at 1 am on intervening night of Dec 31-Jan 1

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

At 13.75%, Chandigarh tops in EV adoption, 3rd time in row

Dhanas man dies after assault over liquor, brother held

Cold yet to tighten grip in Chandigarh, courtesy dry weather

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

‘Blast’ near Israeli embassy in Delhi, police find letter addressed to envoy

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Money-laundering case: Delhi court extends by two days ED custody of interim CEO of vivo-India, two other executives

Noted history professor Tasneem Suhrawardy, who taught at Delhi's St Stephen's College, dies of cardiac arrest

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet lights pyre of Col Karanbir who died after being 8 years in coma; was shot by terrorists

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being comatose for 8 years

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

District witnesses over 30 looting, snatchings incidents in fortnight

Rash driving accidents on rise in Nawanshahr district

Newborn dies as man forces wife, four-day-old son outdoors in cold

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Five theft cases solved, 14 held

Self-styled healer dupes city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, car

Environmental crisis continued unabated, orders violated

Audit report reveals ‘violation’ of outdoor media policy provisions

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

NSS volunteers roped in to assist visitors at Shaheedi Jor Mela

YPS students shine at World Scholar’s Cup in US

4-day classical music fest concludes in Patiala