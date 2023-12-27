Don’t induct 2002-batch HCS officers into IAS cadre, UPSC urged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

After the state government forwarded names of 2002-batch HCS officers, facing a case in Hisar court over their alleged fraudulent recruitment, for promotion to the IAS cadre, Congress leader and former Haryana minister Karan Dalal has urged the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) not to accept the recommendation.

Congress leader Karan Dalal said he and some candidates who had failed to clear the exam, have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the alleged fraudulent recruitments in 2002

The state government has issued integrity certificates to all the 2002-batch HCS officers, who have also been chargesheeted, based on the Advocate-General’s opinion

Earlier, the Legal Remembrancer had given an opinion against promotion of such HCS officers

The state government has issued integrity certificates to all the HCS officers, who have been chargesheeted in the 2002 HCS scam, based on the Advocate General's opinion. However, the Legal Remembrancer had earlier given an opinion against the move. Though, the state government did not hide any fact regarding the Hisar case from the UPSC.

Dalal wrote to the UPSC chairperson that he and some candidates, who had failed to clear the exam, have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the alleged fraudulent recruitment.

He said during inspection of answer sheets, mass scale “fraud, mischief, corruption, illegalities, irregularities and malpractices” were found to have been committed by the selected candidates in connivance with the then chairman and members of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The Congress leader said the Haryana government had also filed an affidavit in the court that it was a case of tainted selection that deserved to be quashed. He alleged that there was “an active collusion of the government with the selected candidates because the government has ignored the opinion of Legal Remembrancer... To counter the said opinion and to help the tainted candidates, the government procured the opinion of the office of Advocate-General, favouring these candidates and issued integrity certificates”.

“The government while recommending their names for promotion has also ignored that your good office has even raised the same objection and sent their case back last time at the beginning of this year when the candidates managed to get their names recommended for promotion sensing that it would be difficult for them if the charge-sheet is filed in court by the State Vigilance Bureau against them,” Dalal said.

But now, the Congress leader said, the situation has become worse for them as they have been charge-sheeted for various offences under the IPC and Corruption Act.

