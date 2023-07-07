Don’t involve NSS volunteers in cleaning work, schools told

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, July 6

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed all the District Education Officers (DEOs) not to involve National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers in the work of removal of cobwebs and thorn bushes and cleanliness of the school premises.

Students forced to clean campus Some institutions are roping in NSS volunteers to clean the campus by organising NSS camp days before any big function. They remove thorn bushes and clean the pathway. A government school recently forced students to remove cobwebs from rooms. An official on condition of anonymity

Sources say the direction has been issued while taking a serious view of reports that some schools in various districts were forcing NSS volunteers to do so in the name of NSS activity. The DHE has also asked the DEOs to ensure that all activities during the NSS camps should be carried out as per the manual in order to serve the real purpose of the NSS.

“Some institutions in the state have made NSS activities a medium of getting their campus cleaned. They rope in the volunteers to clean the campus by organising NSS camp days before they hold any big function in the institute. During the camp, the volunteers are assigned the task of not only removing thorn bushes, but also cleaning the pathway. A government school recently forced the students to remove cobwebs from the rooms,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

He said a video of students removing cobwebs went viral on social media, which forced the DHE authorities to remind the DEOs about the NSS manual and to ask them to restrict the school heads from involving the students in such activities.

“The NSS aims at developing self-reliance by carrying out physical work and the quality of leadership among its volunteers, besides encouraging them to ensure their contribution in nation-building, unity, and to make people aware of social evils, but some institutions have changed its purpose and confined it merely to physical work,” said Dinesh Kumar, state NSS Officer at the DHE.

As per the NSS manual, merely 30 per cent of a total time of the NSS camp can be spent on labour work. It means labour work can be done for only 2 hours 40 minutes in a day-long camp of eight hours. “The NSS volunteers can be involved in physical activities like development of playgrounds, laying of gardens, tree plantation etc,” he added.