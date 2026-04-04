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Home / Haryana / Don’t neglect Haryana at the cost of other states, Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal tells CM Nayab Saini

Don’t neglect Haryana at the cost of other states, Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal tells CM Nayab Saini

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Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:00 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal interacts with the media in Jhajjar. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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Local Congress MLA and former Education Minister Geeta Bhukkal on Sunday again launched a sharp attack on the state government and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, asserting that it is time for the CM to show seriousness towards the development of Haryana.

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Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a programme, Bhukkal alleged that while the CM has been giving significant attention to other states like Punjab, key development issues in Haryana are being consistently neglected. She further claimed that the Jhajjar Municipal Council and Zila Parishad have become centres of corruption, with serious irregularities occurring in the execution of development works. “I will raise the issue in the Assembly and demand accountability from the officials concerned and public representatives,” she added.

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She said government schools are facing an acute shortage of teachers, while hospitals are struggling due to the lack of doctors. She alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated.

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Referring to rising fuel prices and inflation, the MLA said the common man’s household expenses are becoming increasingly burdensome. She added that inflation is now affecting organisations that provide free community meals, such as langars and bhandaras, making it difficult for them to arrange food for the needy.

“People are troubled by inflation, unemployment and a deteriorating system, but instead of addressing these basic issues, the government seems limited to announcements and claims,” she said.

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Bhukkal asserted that the government must focus on resolving ground-level problems affecting citizens.

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