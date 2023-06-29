Don’t shift police posts, urge RWAs

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 28

A delegation of various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) today submitted a memorandum to the police authorities, saying that police posts located in Sectors 1 and 14 should not be shifted.

“We have learnt that the police authorities are going to merge the police posts of Sectors 1 and 14 into the Urban Estate Police Station. If this happens, residents will be at the receiving end as nearby localities remain on the radar of chain snatchers and other criminals,” said Kadam Singh Ahlawat, president of the All Sector Residents Welfare Association.

He said residents of these localities would be forced to launch an agitation if the police posts were shifted.