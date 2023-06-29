Don’t shift police posts, urge RWAs

Rohtak, June 28
A delegation of various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) today submitted a memorandum to the police authorities, saying that police posts located in Sectors 1 and 14 should not be shifted.
“We have learnt that the police authorities are going to merge the police posts of Sectors 1 and 14 into the Urban Estate Police Station. If this happens, residents will be at the receiving end as nearby localities remain on the radar of chain snatchers and other criminals,” said Kadam Singh Ahlawat, president of the All Sector Residents Welfare Association.
He said residents of these localities would be forced to launch an agitation if the police posts were shifted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28