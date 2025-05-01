On the birth anniversary of Lt. Vinay Narwal — who was recently killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam, Kashmir — his wife Himanshi today made an emotional appeal to the nation. “We should not target Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace,” she asserted.

She also demanded justice, saying, “Those who were involved in this attack should get a strict punishment.”

To mark the day, his family members organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with various social organisations. A large number of people, including Lieutenant Narwal’s family members, donated blood to pay tributes to the young officer.

Himanshi, who tied the knot with Vinay on April 22, said that she would also follow the path of service to nation shown by her husband. “The nation should pray for Vinay’s peace where he is. We are here today not to mourn but to honour his spirit through service,” she added.

Lieutenant Narwal’s sister Srishti expressed her gratitude to everyone who donated their blood on the occasion. “We thank everyone for being a part of this initiative. Our entire family is here today because we believe that through this blood donation camp, we can help save lives,” she said.

Days after the Pahalgam terror attack, politicians and student organisations in J&K started flagging the issue of threat to Kashmiri students across the country. Responding to posts on X, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently stated that he was engaging with other state administrations regarding such incidents. “The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I’m also in touch with my counterpart Chief Ministers in these States & have requested they take extra care,” he said.

Meanwhile, J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary met Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to discuss the distress calls received from people of J&K living in Maharashtra.

In Punjab, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav called for an investigation into allegations of attack on Kashmiri students at an educational institute in Lalru.