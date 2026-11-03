Don’t turn punishment into revenge, High Court tells state

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has emphasised that the criminal justice system must distinguish between an offender and the crime committed by him, observing that the state must strive to rehabilitate convicts and help them reintegrate into society rather than view prisons merely as places of punishment.

Justice Sumeet Goel held that a convict's conduct in jail, state of mind, gravity of the offence, social background and behaviour while on parole must be duly considered while deciding pleas for premature release.

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"It would be naive to hope for a society without crime, however, it would be in line with the welfarist approach of state to make an attempt towards rehabilitation of offenders and allow them to reshape themselves as a functional member of the society," Justice Goel observed while setting aside an order deferring a life convict's premature release plea by a year.

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Cautioning against excessive retribution in the name of deterrence, the court observed: "The overarching goal of punishment is deterrence and the sentiment must not be weaponised to glamorise savage justice."

"For a convict serving a life sentence, liberty has to be the most precious of possessions. It should not be assumed that all convicts when released will unleash revenge onto their prosecutors," Justice Goel said.

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Quoting former Supreme Court judge Justice Krishna Iyer, he observed: "Social Justice is the signature tune of our Constitution and the little man in peril of losing his liberty is the consumer of Social Justice."

The court said the reformative philosophy required separating the criminal from the crime and looking beyond the "one fateful act" committed by him. Prisons, it added, must also serve as institutions of rehabilitation, enabling offenders to rectify their wrongs and reintegrate into society as law-abiding citizens.

The observations came in a house-trespass case in which the petitioner was convicted by a Panipat court under Section 460 read with Section 34 of the IPC and sentenced to life imprisonment. His counsel submitted that three co-convicts had already been granted premature release, although the petitioner was similarly placed.

While the state opposed the plea citing the gravity of the crime, the court noted that its counsel could not dispute that the petitioner fulfilled the conditions prescribed under the applicable policy.

Justice Goel held that the state could not selectively grant premature release to similarly placed convicts, terming such an approach "highly inequitable". The policy had to be applied uniformly, keeping in view the fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

Setting aside the August 24 order, the court directed the competent authority to reconsider the petitioner's case in accordance with the policy and law within four weeks of receiving the certified copy of the order. It also warned that any deviation could invite contempt proceedings against the official concerned under Article 215 of the Constitution.