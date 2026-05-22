Door-to-door voter verification begins ahead of roll revision in Haryana

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Haryana, with the exercise set to begin on June 15 and continue till July 14, 2026. The final publication of the revised electoral rolls will take place on September 22.

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Addressing a press conference here today, Chief Electoral Officer A Sreenivas said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had already begun door-to-door enumeration and verification of voters across the state.

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He said in cases where enumeration forms were not returned, BLOs had been instructed to identify probable reasons such as “absent”, “shifted”, “dead”, or “duplicate” after making inquiries from neighbours. He said BLOs must visit such households at least three times before recording the status of electors.

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He said booth-wise lists of electors excluded from the draft roll would be displayed at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers, Panchayat Bhawans, Urban Local Bodies and Block Development and Panchayat Officers to ensure transparency. The lists, along with reasons for non-inclusion, would also be uploaded on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officers.

During the enumeration process, BLOs have been directed to carry 30 to 40 blank Form-6 applications and declaration forms to facilitate enrolment of new voters. Sreenivas urged political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs). So far, the CEO office has received details of 14,520 BLAs, including 6,438 from BJP, 7,704 from Congress and 165 from CPM.