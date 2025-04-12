Double blow to farmers — wheat flattened in fields, floating in mandis

Unseasonal rain and hailstorm on Friday caused widespread damage to wheat and mustard crops across Sirsa, Rania, Nathusari Chopta, and nearby villages, leaving farmers devastated just as the harvest season began.

Around 2 pm on Friday, dark clouds covered the sky, followed by strong winds, heavy rain, and hail. Standing wheat crops were battered, while thousands of quintals of harvested wheat and mustard stored in grain markets were soaked due to lack of proper protection.

At Nathusari Chopta mandi alone, nearly 22,000 quintals of wheat and 6,000 quintals of mustard got drenched. Similar scenes were reported from Kagadana, Kutiana, and Shakkar Mandori, where grains were lying under the open sky without tarpaulins or wooden crates. As a result, wheat was seen floating in rainwater.

When questioned, market committee officials said once the grain reached the mandi, it was traders’ responsibility to protect it. Farmers and local residents criticised this negligence, saying that the lack of basic arrangements had led to massive losses.

Kumharia, Gigorani, Rampura Dhillon, Jamal, Kheri, and Nathusari Kalan villages reported similar damage to standing crops. Farmers now fear fodder shortage, as harvested wheat straw has also been spoiled.

Farmers Ram Kumar, Bhajan Lal, and Madan Lal in Rania shared their worries, saying much of their crop was still in the fields or in mandis with no protection. They are now demanding immediate government assistance and compensation, as the weather remains unpredictable and skies still cloudy.

The impact was not limited to the fields. Sirsa city experienced heavy waterlogging, causing inconvenience to commuters. Long power cuts also disrupted the water supply. With canal water already limited, the situation worsened as tube wells stopped working.