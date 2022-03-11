Double murder case: Child in conflict with law acquitted

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 10

Acquitting a child in conflict with law (juvenile) in a double murder case, Additional Sessions Judge, District Courts, Jagadhri, Amarinder Sharma observed that the investigating officer (IO) had conducted the probe into the case in a casual and perfunctory manner.

The ASJ ordered his staff to send a copy of the judgment to the Yamunanagar SP for looking into the matter.

Passing the judgment on March 7, the Additional Sessions Judge observed that the prosecution had miserably failed to bring home the guilt to the child in conflict with law beyond reasonable doubt. According to information, the case related to a double murder of an old couple, Roshan Lal (72) and his wife Paramjeet in broad daylight in a village of Yamunanagar district. The couple was murdered outside their house in the village on November 17, 2020 allegedly using a ‘gandasi’ (chopper).

The police apprehended the juvenile grandson of the deceased in connection with this double murder case. The child in conflict with law was booked under Section 302 of the IPC at the Sadhaura police station on November 17, 2020.

The juvenile was tried by the court of the Additional Sessions Judge as a child in conflict with law.

In the judgment, the Additional Sessions Judge observed, “Had the IO probed the matter properly by taking recourse of the methodical investigation, sending the sealed parcels timely to the FSL, proper explanation (which was missing in this case) with regard to seals as well as link evidence in spite of the broad daylight murder, the non-compliance in letter and spirit of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, non-joining of other independent witnesses available at the spot and not making efforts to secure chance prints on the alleged weapon of offence indicates the cursory approach, it would have helped this court in arriving at a conclusion in a better way.”