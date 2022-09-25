Downpour leaves fields waterlogged, standing crops damaged

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 24

Heavy rainfall for the past five days is giving sleepless nights to farmers in Karnal and Kaithal districts as it has caused ‘extensive’ damage to their standing paddy crop. The farmers are keeping their fingers crossed as the rain has caused waterlogging in the fields where the crop is ready for harvest.

Discoloured grains of the paddy.

As per the data of the Agriculture Department, waterlogging has been reported in around 90,000 acres in Karnal district and nearly 4,000 acres in Kaithal district. So far, the authorities are expecting nearly 10-15 per cent loss in Karnal district and 5 per cent in Kaithal district. The farmers said mainly short-duration varieties such as Pusa-1509 and PR-126 were damaged. They said higher moisture content might lead to poor market prices in future. “I have cultivated basmati and PR varieties on 25 acres and harvested only five acres so far. The heavy rainfall has not only flattened my crop, but also led to waterlogging in the fields.This will damage the crop,” said Inderjeet Singh, a farmer of Nilokheri block.

Those who have harvested their crop and reached the grain markets are not able to sell their produce due to the ongoing strike by the arhtiyas. Sunil, a farmer of Narukheri village, said he had been waiting here in the grain market for the five days to sell his produce, but due to the arhtiyas’ strike, nobody came forward to purchase it. Moreover, the rain has damaged his produce as there were insufficient arrangements in the grain market. Aditya Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Karnal, said the paddy crop had been cultivated on 4.15 lakh acres, of which 97,500 acres was basmati, 10,000 acres duplicate basmati (muchhal) and 3,07,500 acres non-basmati varieties. “The grain formation has been completed.

The stagnation of water can discolour the grains. Insects also attack in such conditions," said Dabas. Karam Chand, DDA, Kaithal, said cultivation of paddy was done on 4 lakh acres in Kaithal district, of which 1.25 lakh acres had been covered under basmati, while 2.75 lakh acres under non-basmati varieties.

BKU demands relief for farmers

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram) state core committee member, Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, demanded that the government should conduct a special girdawari (survey) and compensate farmers for the crop loss they have suffered due to heavy rain across the state in the past five days.