Downpour wreaks havoc on Rohtak roads

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 26

The recent spell of rain has wreaked havoc on Rohtak roads, most of which were already lying in a dilapidated condition. The residents have to face inconvenience in their day-to-day life due to the poor condition of the roads.

“The already broken roads have got more damaged after the recent spell of rain, yet the authorities concerned seem completely indifferent to the plight of the people, which is frustrating,” says Teena, a schoolteacher. While the local municipal authorities attribute the lack of maintenance to paucity of funds, Congress MLA from Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra alleges step-motherly treatment towards the constituency.

He had sought a special grant from the CM for the repair and re-construction of Rohtak roads recently. “Following that, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a grant of Rs 120 crore for the purpose during a BJP rally organised at Rohtak, three weeks ago. However, the announcement seems hollow as no work has been carried out on ground till date,” laments Batra.

The MLA says he has been taking up the matter pertaining to the pitiable condition of roads with the district administration as well as the top state authorities, but all in vain.Residents feel that the city has become a victim of the tussle between Congress MLA Batra and former BJP MLA Manish Grover.“The Congress MLA has proved ineffective and alleges being deliberately ignored, while the former BJP MLA does not pursue developmental works,” says SK Gupta, a resident of Rohtak.