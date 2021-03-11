Downpour wreaks havoc on Rohtak roads

Downpour wreaks havoc on Rohtak roads

The pitiable condition of a road in Rohtak. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 26

The recent spell of rain has wreaked havoc on Rohtak roads, most of which were already lying in a dilapidated condition. The residents have to face inconvenience in their day-to-day life due to the poor condition of the roads.

“The already broken roads have got more damaged after the recent spell of rain, yet the authorities concerned seem completely indifferent to the plight of the people, which is frustrating,” says Teena, a schoolteacher. While the local municipal authorities attribute the lack of maintenance to paucity of funds, Congress MLA from Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra alleges step-motherly treatment towards the constituency.

He had sought a special grant from the CM for the repair and re-construction of Rohtak roads recently. “Following that, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a grant of Rs 120 crore for the purpose during a BJP rally organised at Rohtak, three weeks ago. However, the announcement seems hollow as no work has been carried out on ground till date,” laments Batra.

The MLA says he has been taking up the matter pertaining to the pitiable condition of roads with the district administration as well as the top state authorities, but all in vain.Residents feel that the city has become a victim of the tussle between Congress MLA Batra and former BJP MLA Manish Grover.“The Congress MLA has proved ineffective and alleges being deliberately ignored, while the former BJP MLA does not pursue developmental works,” says SK Gupta, a resident of Rohtak.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

2
J & K terror-funding case

How 'Jack' and 'John' played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

3
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

4
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

5
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

6
Punjab

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

7
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

8
Punjab

LS secretariat asks estates officer to initiate eviction proceedings against ex-AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

9
Delhi

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

10
Punjab

Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing

Don't Miss

View All
Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

‘Why so handsome’: Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat, IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

Top News

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

10 militants killed in 3 days

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...

NAS-2021 Report: Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated

4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in city

Ultrasound centre sealed

MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

SMS service to pay property tax evincing good response

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

No lessons learnt , only 70 PGs have fire NOC

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Newspaper vendor dies as speeding Thar hits scooter in Chandigarh

Mohali sees Covid death after 84 days, 3 new cases

Defamation case against Manish Sisodia in Una

Defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint

Sports trials: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: LIT to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling

Over 27L doses administered in district so far, say health officials