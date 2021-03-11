‘Dowry death’: Woman’s relatives stage protest on road in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 23

Family members and relatives of a 23-year-old woman, who died by suicide on May 11, placed her body on a road in Pehowa Chowk, Kaithal, as they alleged that she took the extreme step, following harassment from in-laws for dowry.

After the assurance by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Vivek Choudhary of a fair investigation and speedy action, they lifted the body and agreed for the post-mortem.

Usha Rani, mother of the deceased, Lucky, said her daughter was married to Abhishek Bansal on August 31, 2020. Her in-laws were demanding for more dowry and had thrashed Lucky on several occasions, Rani added.

Lucky had jumped in-front of a train, following which she was admitted at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal. She succumbed to her injuries there.

A case has already been registered against four persons, including her husband and other relatives, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at GRP Kurukshetra police station.

“A case has been registered at GRP and sections related to dowry death will be added in the same first information report. I have assured them of a fair investigation,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Vivek Choudhary said.