Dowry-free marriage becomes talk of town as groom lands in helicopter

In a unique wedding ceremony held recently in Sirsa’s Kagadana village, the groom arrived by a helicopter to bring his bride home. The arrival of Dr Himanshu, a local resident, to marry Dr Diksha was the highlight of the event and quickly became the talk of the town.

On February 25, Dr Himanshu, the son of Dr Jagdish Chaudhary, married Dr Diksha Godara, the daughter of Dr Shravana Godara, a resident of Nawalgarh, Rajasthan.

The wedding ceremony took place without the traditional dowry system, a factor that made the event even more special. The couple’s marriage was celebrated without any dowry, just with one rupee and a coconut, as per the traditions.

Advertisement

This gesture sent a strong message to the community about the importance of dowry-free marriages.

The wedding ceremony became a spectacle, with people from nearby villages gathering at Kagadana’s sports stadium to witness the arrival of the helicopter carrying the couple. The helicopter arrival, a rare sight for the residents of the village, was a source of great excitement and curiosity.

Advertisement

Dr Jagdish, the groom’s father, expressed pride in his decision to marry off his son without any dowry.

He said every father wanted the best for his daughter, including education; however, dowry should never be part of the equation.

“We are strictly against dowry, and we wanted to send a strong message to society through this marriage,” he added. This wedding was also special for Dr Jagdish’s wife, Saroj, who had long wished for her son’s bride to arrive by a helicopter.

In honour of her wish, Dr Jagdish arranged for the helicopter ride as a surprise for her, making the day even more unforgettable. As the helicopter touched down, a crowd of well-wishers and villagers gathered to offer blessings to the newlywed couple.

Among them were several prominent people of the region, including Krishna Kumar, Bhagat Singh and social workers Raghuveer Karwasra and Sahab Ram.