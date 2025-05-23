DT
Home / Haryana / Dr Devinder Singh appointed National Law University’s Vice Chancellor

Dr Devinder Singh appointed National Law University’s Vice Chancellor

His tenure would be three years or till he attains the age of 68 — whichever is earlier with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 09:03 PM May 23, 2025 IST
Dr Devinder Singh
Professor Dr Devinder Singh has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of the Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU) on Friday. He is most likely to join on May 26.

The tenure of vice-chancellor Dr Archna Mishra ended on March 9, after which the government gave the additional charge of vice chancellor to former DGP and Vice Chancellor Ashok Kumar.

Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor and Chancellor, DBRANLU, ordered for Dr Devinder Singh’s appointment as VC on Friday.

“The tenure of VC would be three years or till he attains the age of 68 — whichever is earlier with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the order reads.

“It is a National Law University and to establish the university at the top position among the list would be my priority,” said Dr Devinder Singh.

The newly-appointed VC has a teaching experience of over 25 years. He was former Chairman of Law Department at Panjab University and also served as Dean Faculty of Laws, Panjab University, and member of the governing body of the university and Dean, School of Law, Maharaja Agarsen University, Baddi.

