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Home / Haryana / Dr M K K Arya Model School celebrates 150th birth anniv

Dr M K K Arya Model School celebrates 150th birth anniv

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Students perform during a cultural programme at Dr M K K Arya Model School in Panipat.
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Dr M K K Arya Model School, Panipat, celebrated its founder’s day on August 29, 2026, with reverence, pride and enthusiasm to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of its revered founder, Rai Bahadur Dr Maharaj Krishna Kapur, and honour the institution’s rich educational legacy.

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The ceremony was held under the leadership of principal Dr Manoj Sarin and was graced by president Sanjiv Kapur; vice-president Jyoti Kapur and Ritu Kapur; distinguished guests Pranav Kapur and Komal Kapur; academic advisor Manju Setia; language and activity in-charge Meera Marwaha; Hepesh Shepherd; administrative officer Deepak Girdhar; and finance controller Jasbir Kumar, along with teachers, students and parents.

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The programme began with a sacred havan, creating an atmosphere of serenity, purity and spiritual awakening. The havan was performed with the participation of the school management, followed by prayers for the happiness, health, longevity and prosperity of all.

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The ceremony continued with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the recitation of mangal shlokas, followed by a floral tribute and a song dedicated to the founder. The tribute expressed gratitude for his invaluable contribution to education and society. The students also presented the school song with great enthusiasm and pride.

A special cultural presentation, titled ‘Devayanam’, emerged as the highlight of the celebration. Through melodious bhajans, graceful dance performances and expressive enactments, the students took the audience on a spiritual journey through the four sacred dhams — Rameswaram, Jagannath, Badrinath and Dwarka. The presentation beautifully reflected the richness of Indian culture, spirituality and traditions.

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The occasion also highlighted the inspiring life and enduring contributions of Dr Kapur. Head Girl Himanshi, in her address, highlighted Dr Kapur’s remarkable personality, educational vision and multifaceted contributions. She shared that he was born into a distinguished family in Punjab and, through his brilliance and determination, pursued medical education at Lahore Medical College in 1901. He later emerged as a prominent physician in Punjab and served at various educational institutions. His contribution to Indian culture and education was significant, and he was honoured with the title of Rai Bahadur by the British Government. President Sanjiv Kapur emphasised that the school’s glorious legacy could be carried forward only with the collective support and commitment of parents, teachers and students. He also urged the entire school community to work together to uphold the founder’s vision, values and ideals and continue the journey towards excellence.

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