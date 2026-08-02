MKK Arya school becomes first in Panipat to receive British Council’s recognition award

Dr MKK Arya Model School has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first school in Panipat district to receive the British Council’s Recognition of International Dimension in Schools (RIDS) Award for 2026. The honour was accepted by principal Manoj Sarin and RIDS coordinator Jasmeet Kaur.

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The recognition acknowledges the school’s sustained efforts to integrate global perspectives into its curriculum. Seven projects were presented for evaluation, including four in-house initiatives and three collaborative projects with partner schools in the USA, Taiwan and Indonesia. These initiatives enabled students to exchange ideas, explore diverse cultures and develop critical 21st-century skills through joint research, virtual collaboration and cultural exchanges.

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Principal Sarin said the award reflected the school’s long-term commitment to nurturing globally aware learners who were prepared to meet future challenges. Jasmeet Kaur credited teachers and students for their dedication and said the recognition would inspire further international partnerships. The school said it would continue to prioritise programmes that foster empathy, intercultural understanding and global citizenship.