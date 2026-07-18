Dr Radha Krishan Fund: Haryana colleges told to clear dues within 10 days

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) has directed all government and government-aided colleges in Haryana to deposit the pending Directorate's share of the Dr Radha Krishan Fund collected from students during admissions from the academic sessions 2022-23 to 2025-26 within 10 days.

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According to the department, colleges collect Rs 70 per student under the Dr Radha Krishan Fund at the time of admission. While Rs 40 per student is retained by the colleges, the remaining Rs 30 is required to be deposited with the Directorate every academic year.

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Sources said the Directorate found that several colleges had failed to remit its share of the fund collected since the 2022-23 academic session, resulting in dues accumulating over the past four years.

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In a letter issued to principals of all government and aided colleges on Friday, the DHE directed institutions to immediately deposit the pending amount.

"However, the Directorate has found that the share amounting to Rs 30 per student collected during the period from 2022-23 onwards has not been deposited by several colleges. Taking note of the pending dues, the Directorate has now sought immediate compliance from all institutions," said the sources.

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The colleges have been instructed to prepare a bank draft in favour of the Director General, Higher Education, Haryana, and send it within 10 days. They have also been asked to specify the academic year for which the amount is being deposited and the number of students from whom the fund was collected.

The communication further states that institutions which have not deposited the Directorate's share for previous years must also remit the outstanding amount without delay.

"The exercise is intended to reconcile records and recover pending contributions under the Dr Radha Krishan Fund from colleges across the state. It will help the department streamline fund management procedures in the higher education sector as well," said an official of the Higher Education Department.