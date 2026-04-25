Dr Ramesh Verma of PGIMS Rohtak joins 11-member national panel on AI in healthcare

In a significant recognition for Pt BD Sharma PGIMS Rohtak, senior faculty member Dr Ramesh Verma has been appointed as a member of a Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) constituted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to evaluate artificial intelligence (AI)-based health technologies.

Advertisement

According to a communiqué issued by Department of Health Research on Friday, the committee has been set up under the ambit of Health Technology Assessment in India (HTAIn), which works to promote evidence-based and transparent decision-making in the healthcare sector.

Advertisement

Dr Verma, professor of Community Medicine at PGIMS Rohtak, is among 11 experts drawn from premier institutions across the country, including AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry and PGIMER Chandigarh. The committee will be chaired by Dr Siddharth Ramji, a retired professor from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi.

Advertisement

The panel has been tasked with evaluating AI-based technologies identified for assessment under HTAIn and other related studies. It will examine aspects such as clinical effectiveness, cost-efficiency and equity in the deployment of health technologies viz medicines, devices and health programme in India.

With over 26 years of experience in community medicine, Dr Verma has made notable academic and research contributions. He has authored around 160 publications in indexed journals, written seven books, and contributed seven chapters to national-level books. He has also worked as an investigator in eight clinical trials, reflecting his extensive involvement in medical research and public health studies.

Advertisement

Dr Verma also worked as a co-investigator in the Covaxin trial during Covid. He is serving as a member secretary of Institutional Ethics Committee and BRC at PGIMS, Rohtak.

“The move is aimed at strengthening the use of emerging technologies in healthcare delivery while ensuring affordability and quality access for patients. HTAIn plays a crucial role in guiding policy decisions related to the adoption of medical innovations, including devices, diagnostics and health programmes,” said experts.

The inclusion of Dr Verma is being seen as a matter of pride for Rohtak’s premier medical institute, reflecting its growing contribution to national-level policy and research initiatives. Dr Verma will help in promotion of research and trial from Haryana.