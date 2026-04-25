icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Dr Ramesh Verma of PGIMS Rohtak joins 11-member national panel on AI in healthcare

Dr Ramesh Verma of PGIMS Rohtak joins 11-member national panel on AI in healthcare

Dr Verma also worked as a co-investigator in the Covaxin trial during Covid

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:44 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Ramesh Verma.
Advertisement

In a significant recognition for Pt BD Sharma PGIMS Rohtak, senior faculty member Dr Ramesh Verma has been appointed as a member of a Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) constituted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to evaluate artificial intelligence (AI)-based health technologies.

Advertisement

According to a communiqué issued by Department of Health Research on Friday, the committee has been set up under the ambit of Health Technology Assessment in India (HTAIn), which works to promote evidence-based and transparent decision-making in the healthcare sector.

Advertisement

Dr Verma, professor of Community Medicine at PGIMS Rohtak, is among 11 experts drawn from premier institutions across the country, including AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry and PGIMER Chandigarh. The committee will be chaired by Dr Siddharth Ramji, a retired professor from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi.

Advertisement

The panel has been tasked with evaluating AI-based technologies identified for assessment under HTAIn and other related studies. It will examine aspects such as clinical effectiveness, cost-efficiency and equity in the deployment of health technologies viz medicines, devices and health programme in India.

With over 26 years of experience in community medicine, Dr Verma has made notable academic and research contributions. He has authored around 160 publications in indexed journals, written seven books, and contributed seven chapters to national-level books. He has also worked as an investigator in eight clinical trials, reflecting his extensive involvement in medical research and public health studies.

Advertisement

Dr Verma also worked as a co-investigator in the Covaxin trial during Covid. He is serving as a member secretary of Institutional Ethics Committee and BRC at PGIMS, Rohtak.

“The move is aimed at strengthening the use of emerging technologies in healthcare delivery while ensuring affordability and quality access for patients. HTAIn plays a crucial role in guiding policy decisions related to the adoption of medical innovations, including devices, diagnostics and health programmes,” said experts.

The inclusion of Dr Verma is being seen as a matter of pride for Rohtak’s premier medical institute, reflecting its growing contribution to national-level policy and research initiatives. Dr Verma will help in promotion of research and trial from Haryana.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts