Dr Sujata gets add’l charge of Rohtak PGIMS Medical Superintendent

Dr Sujata Sethi, Senior Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry at the PGIMS, has been assigned the additional charge of Medical Superintendent of the PGIMS following the retirement of Dr Kundan Mittal, Head of the Department of Paediatrics and Medical Superintendent, who superannuated on Tuesday after attaining the age of 65 years.

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Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, confirmed the development. PGIMS, Rohtak, is Haryana’s premier medical institute, where over 8,000 patients from various places visit the OPD block daily.

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