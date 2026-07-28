Dr Suresh Kumar Singhal of PGIMS Rohtak to head state’s Allied and Healthcare Council

The Haryana government has constituted the Haryana State Allied & Healthcare Council (HSAHC) with Dr. Suresh Kumar Singhal of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, as chairperson.

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The Council will enforce the professional conduct, code of ethics, and etiquette to be observed by allied and healthcare professionals in Haryana and take disciplinary action, including the removal of a professional's name from the State Register.

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It will also ensure minimum standards of education, courses, curricula, physical and instructional facilities, staff pattern, staff qualifications, quality instruction, assessment, examination, training, research, and continuing professional education.

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The Director, Medical Education & Research, or their representative; Director, Pt. Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College (GMC), Bhiwani; and Dean, Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, will be ex-officio members of the Council. A total of 24 members have been nominated to the Council, including the chairperson.

The Council has been constituted as per Section 22 of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, on an ad hoc basis. The tenure of this Council will be until the constitution of a permanent Council. As per the notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education & Research Department, Dr. Sumita Misra, dated July 27, no additional financial benefit or remuneration will be given to the members of the Council. If a nominated person does not attend three consecutive meetings of the Council, then the membership of that member shall be considered terminated.

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Two members each from 10 different fields have also been nominated. These fields include Medical Laboratory and Life Sciences; Trauma, Burn Care and Surgical/Anesthesia; Physiotherapy; Nutrition Science; Ophthalmic Sciences; Occupational Therapy; Community Care Behavioral Health Sciences; Medical Radiology Imaging and Therapeutic; Medical Equipment Technology; and Health Information Management and Health Informatics.

As per Section 30 of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, a State Council has the duty to ensure a uniform entry examination with common counselling for admission into allied and healthcare institutions at the diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels under this Act. It will ensure a uniform exit or licensing examination for allied and healthcare professionals.

It has the duty to inspect allied and healthcare institutions and register them. It will also ensure providing a minimum standards framework for machinery, materials, and services. It can also impose a fine on institutions for failing to maintain standards.