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Home / Haryana / Dr Suresh Singhal re-appointed Director of PGIMS Rohtak for 3-year term

Dr Suresh Singhal re-appointed Director of PGIMS Rohtak for 3-year term

His appointment was made with immediate effect after relaxing the upper age limit of 65 years provided under Clause 3(1)(e) of the university statutes

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:45 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Dr Suresh Kumar Singhal (second from left) meets VC Prof HK Aggarwal in Rohtak on Thursday. Tribune photo
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Dr Suresh Kumar Singhal, a retired senior professor, has been re-appointed Director of Haryana’s premier Pt BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak, for a three-year term.

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His appointment was made with immediate effect after relaxing the upper age limit of 65 years provided under Clause 3(1)(e) of the university statutes. Dr Singhal superannuated from the post of Director on July 31. Since then, PGIMS Dean Dr Ashok Chauhan had been holding additional charge of the post.

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Haryana Raj Bhavan notified the appointment on Thursday following a recommendation from the state government. Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), issued the notification under Section 16 of the Haryana State University of Health Sciences Act, 2008.

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After assuming charge, Dr Singhal said promoting organ donation would remain one of his key priorities during his new tenure.

“PGIMS Rohtak has witnessed significant activity in the field of organ donation in recent years. Last month, our team played an important role in giving several people a new lease of life through organ donation. We will intensify efforts to create awareness about organ donation, encourage more families to come forward, and ensure that needy patients can benefit from transplant services,” he said.

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Dr Singhal further said PGIMS also plans to start liver transplant services. “Once operational, the service could significantly reduce the dependence of patients from Haryana on hospitals in other states for advanced transplant treatment,” he added.

Later, Dr Singhal met UHSR Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Aggarwal, who said his reappointment was expected to further strengthen medical services, patient care facilities, medical education, research, organ donation initiatives and advanced treatment services at PGIMS Rohtak.

PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal, while congratulating Dr Singhal, said ensuring patient convenience should remain the top priority at a major referral institute like PGIMS. “The effective functioning of such a large healthcare system requires coordinated efforts from doctors, nursing staff, paramedical personnel and other employees,” he added.

PGIMS Dean Dr Ashok Chauhan, UHSR Registrar Dr Roop Singh and Senior Professor-in-charge, Public Relations, Dr Manju Nath BC were also present on the occasion.

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