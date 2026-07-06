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Home / Haryana / Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the architect of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’: JP Nadda

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the architect of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’: JP Nadda

Nadda says the most meaningful tribute to Dr Mookerjee would be for every citizen to contribute towards building a developed and self-reliant India

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 08:27 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at an exhibition during a programme organised on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Ambala City on Monday. Tribune Photo
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Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the architect of the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and urged citizens to make dedicated efforts to make India a Viksit Bharat.

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Speaking at a state-level event held in Ambala City to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Nadda said, “He dedicated his entire life to safeguarding India’s unity, integrity and cultural nationalism. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that vision is being translated into reality. Congress has always done the politics of appeasement. Mookerjee felt the need to establish a strong alternative. Consequently, he founded the Bharatiya Jan Sangh."

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He said, "Dr Mookerjee was not merely a historical figure but the architect of the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. He had advocated granting citizenship to refugees who had fled religious persecution in East Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled this vision by implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."

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The Union Minister added that flagship initiatives such as Make in India, defence manufacturing, the National Education Policy, and Atmanirbhar Bharat represent important steps towards realising Dr Mookerjee’s nationalist vision.

He said the most meaningful tribute to Dr Mookerjee would be for every citizen to contribute towards building a developed and self-reliant India, while always placing national interest above personal considerations.

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Nadda also emphasised the need for higher standards in medical practice and called for a greater focus on telemedicine as well as Ayurvedic healthcare to improve access to quality treatment.

Nadda interacted with the doctors during the programme and urged them to share their achievements and success stories with the public, saying the medical profession serves society round the clock with dedication and compassion.

Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij was also present.

Praising the Haryana government, Nadda said the state has made significant progress in healthcare.  With the support of doctors, both the country and Haryana are moving steadily towards the vision of a Healthy India.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the life of Dr Mookerjee stands as a symbol of national service, sacrifice and unwavering principles.

The CM said that while travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Mookerjee made a halt at Ambala Cantonment railway station and addressed a public meeting. The CM announced that the under-construction Science Centre in Ambala Cantonment, coming at Rs 85 crore, will be named after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also announced that a statue of Dr Mookerjee would be installed at the Shaheed Smarak, adjoining the science centre.

He recalled that Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had given the historic call, "One nation cannot have two flags, two constitutions and two prime ministers."

He added that doctors are the guiding light of society. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, healthcare infrastructure and medical services have witnessed remarkable growth across the country, including in Haryana.

During the programme, representatives of the Indian Medical Association submitted a memorandum outlining their demands to the Union Health Minister and the Haryana Chief Minister.

Haryana BJP chief Dr Archana Gupta said, "Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee made the ultimate sacrifice for the unity of the nation and was among the earliest advocates of making India self-reliant."

She added that as independent India’s first Minister for Industry and Supply, Dr Mookerjee earned widespread respect for his integrity, commitment to duty and principled public life, even while serving in opposition to prevailing political currents.

Dr Sudha Yadav, Sandeep Joshi, Banto Kataria, Aseem Goel, Mandeep Rana and several other BJP leaders were present on this occasion.

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