Draft electoral roll for Mahendragarh published; claims, objections open till August 30

The draft voter list for four Assembly constituencies in Mahendragarh district was published on Friday, with claims and objections to be accepted until August 30.

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The draft voter list is available at all polling stations, and citizens can check their names there. According to the list, the district has a total of 6,85,653 voters.

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Sharing this information, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Anupama Anjali said the main objective of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign is to ensure that every eligible voter in the district is registered in the electoral roll and that the voter list is completely accurate and error-free.

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"Claims and objections will be accepted from July 31 to August 30, 2026. During this one month, all citizens should verify their names in the voter list and apply for the inclusion of their names or correction of any errors, if required," she said.

Sharing the schedule of the revision programme, the District Election Officer said that all claims and objections received by August 30 will be disposed of by September 28.

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Thereafter, the final voter list, incorporating all approved additions and corrections, will be published on October 3.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to citizens to verify their names in the voter list at the earliest instead of waiting until the deadline.

"Citizens can also check their names online through the ECI Net app and submit applications from home. For any assistance, they may contact the toll-free helpline 1950 or seek information from their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) or the District Election Office," she added.

What should you do if your name is in the voter list?

If you have checked your name in the preliminary voter list and all your details—such as your name, father's/husband's name, address, age, and photograph—are correct, you do not need to take any further action or submit any documents.

What should you do if your name is not in the voter list?

If you are an eligible citizen aged 18 years or above and your name is not included in the electoral roll, you can apply for its inclusion by filling out Form 6 and submitting it along with the required documents and declaration.

What should you do if there is an error in your name or address?

If your name is already included in the voter list but there is an error in your name, father's name, house number, address, age, or photograph, you should fill out Form 8, attach the necessary supporting documents, and submit it to have the details corrected.