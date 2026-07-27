Draft voter list to be published on July 31, says Mahendragarh DC

Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Anupama Anjali has stated that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign is being conducted according to the schedule and guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

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Sharing details about various aspects of the revision of the district's electoral roll under the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner said that the draft voter list will be published on July 31.

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"Following the publication of the voter list, residents of the district can submit their claims and objections from July 31 to August 30. If an eligible voter's name is missing or any correction is required, residents can submit their applications in the prescribed format during this period," she said while addressing a press conference in Narnaul on Monday.

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Providing information about the district's electorate, the Deputy Commissioner said that there are currently 749,607 registered voters in the district.

"An extensive survey and data verification conducted by the district administration revealed that 64,103 voters were either absent from their constituency, had shifted elsewhere, had died, or had their names entered twice on the electoral roll," she said.

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The officer clarified that, to prepare an accurate and transparent electoral roll, a final decision will be taken only after a thorough scrutiny of the names of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters, ensuring that no eligible voter is deprived of his or her right to vote and that no fake or incorrect name remains on the list.

"The objective of the exercise is to ensure the right to vote for every eligible citizen," she asserted.

The Deputy Commissioner pointed out that the Election Commission of India has set September 28 as the deadline for the prompt disposal of claims and objections received and for the issuance of notices.

To ensure the smooth and transparent processing of applications, 35 additional Assistant Electoral Registration Officers have been appointed in the district.

These officers will issue notices to voters whose names have not been mapped to the 2002 electoral roll or whose entries have been found to contain logical discrepancies.

If any citizen is not satisfied with the decision of an Additional Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, he or she may appeal before the Electoral Registration Officer, the District Electoral Officer, and the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana.