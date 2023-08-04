Drain out accumulated water

Water accumulated near the temporary pumping set (TPS) No. 2 in the main market of Sector 9, Ambala City, is giving a tough time to commuters, even though there has been no rain for the past many days. TPS, which should work round the clock, is not functional as there is no attendant and its automatic system is also not working. The HSVP authorities should resolve the issue. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Meters pose threat

Low-hanging boxes of electricity meters on poles in Tilak bazar, near the bus stand, are posing a threat. During the recent rains, the water level rose due to waterlogging, thereby increasing the risk of electrocution. The power department should take note of it and ensure that the boxes are fixed at an appropriate height. Surender Narang, Hisar

Haphazard parking in jagadhri city

Commuters are constantly facing a major parking problem in Jagadhri city as a large number of people park vehicles haphazardly on congested roads, causing traffic jams. The MC authorities should find a lasting solution to this problem. Sushil Kumar, Jagadhri

