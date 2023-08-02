Drain out water from Rohtak villages, says ex-minister

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 1

Former minister and senior Congress leader Krishan Murti Hooda has asked the government to ensure the removal of rainwater from fields in the district at the earliest and to give Rs 50,000 per acre compensation to farmers for crop losses.

He raised the demand while visiting waterlogged fields in Khidwali, Chiri, Ghilaur, Kahni, Dhamar, Rithal, Kiloi villages. “Agricultural land is still inundated and rainwater has also damaged crops. The government should ensure draining of fields at the earliest,” he added.

#Congress #Rohtak