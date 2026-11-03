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Home / Haryana / Drainage project: Bhuna villagers in Haryana flag poor construction quality

Drainage project: Bhuna villagers in Haryana flag poor construction quality

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:22 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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A protective wall being constructed at the 33 KV power substation near Digoh village.
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Construction quality has come under scrutiny at the 33 KV power substation near Digoh village in Bhuna, where a Rs 28 lakh flood protection structure is being built. Villagers have alleged that the contractor is using poor-quality bricks and demanded an investigation into the project.

Residents Rajendra Singh, Suresh Kumar and Krishan Kumar claimed that the work, sanctioned at a cost of around Rs 28 lakh, appeared to be worth only about Rs 5 lakh. They also alleged that the bricks being used cost just Rs 1,800 per thousand. The villagers have demanded quality checks and an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities.

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They further questioned the monitoring of the construction work during the Diwali festival. However, these allegations are yet to be independently verified. The power substation was flooded after heavy rainfall in 2025, posing a risk to electrical equipment. To prevent future waterlogging, the department started constructing a protective structure at a cost of Rs 28 lakh to stop rainwater from entering the premises.

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Mahanga Singh, Junior Engineer with the Construction Wing of Haryana Power Corporation, confirmed that a complaint regarding poor-quality bricks had been received. He said the contractor had been directed to stop work immediately. He denied allegations of official collusion and added that the contractor’s payment would be withheld if poor quality construction was confirmed.

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