Drains lying choked for over a month, Faridabad residents at receiving end

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 19

Residents of Gandhi Colony and adjoining localities here have been living in poor sanitation condition for the past six weeks as the sewerage gets choked in the area.

A local Sanjay Kumar said, “The streets get filled with sewage. Commuting in the area is an uphill task. The dirty water sometime enters the houses. Around 200 household are at receiving end.” He added that the locals had raised the matter with the Municipal Commissioner, ward councillor and the MLA of the area, but to no avail. They had also lodged a complaint with the CM Window last week, Kumar said.

Another resident Rajender Panchal said, “The sewage system in one of the oldest colonies of the city is in a shamble. Drains and sewers often get choked. The sewage covers the streets and leads to health issues.”

NIT MLA Neeraj Sharma, who belongs to the Congress, claimed poor implementation of various projects was leading to such issues. “Several hundred crores have been spent on the Smart City project and other schemes, but these had failed to improve civic amenities in the city. Shortage of drinking water, choked sewerage and drainage, and improper disposal of garbage are still a cause for concern,” the MLA said.

Former councillor Yogesh Dhingra said, “Heaps of waste material can be seen lying in the open. These attract stray animals. Besides, potholed roads are a common sight in the several parts of the city. Basic infrastructure in the city is in a poor condition.”

However, a senior MC official said any civic problem in the city was being attended immediately after the civic body received a complaint.