Dreaming of Dubai, 6 duped of Rs 14.1 lakh

Yamunanagar, June 6
Six persons were allegedly duped of Rs 14.1 lakh on the promise of being sent to Dubai on work visas. On the complaint of Shilpa, a case was registered against Neeraj Kumar Sharma, his wife Nitika and their daughter Mehak under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.
Shilpa said she and Sunny had gone to Singapore in February 2020 but due to the Covid-19 lockdown they were accommodated in separate rooms. Neeraj shared a room with Sunny during the lockdown and told Sunny that he sent people to Dubai on work visas and promised to send them, too. He said he would charge each person Rs 2.35 lakh, said Shilpa. She said that she, Sunny, his friends Gaurav Jahoriya, Amandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh and Dharmendra Kumar paid the suspects Rs 14.1 lakh. She said they got to know later that the documents were fake.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...