Yamunanagar, August 4

The Yamunanagar police have launched a drive against illegal parking on roads in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said as part of the drive, a team of the traffic police, headed by Rampal Sharma, issued challans to 20 violators and seized two vehicles on Friday. He said that on the directions of SP Mohit Handa, the drive has been initiated, adding that illegally-parked vehicles restrict smooth movement of traffic.

