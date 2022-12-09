Gurugram: Drive against illegal water connections to be intensified

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 8

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has intensified its drive to disconnect illegal water connections on the master water supply pipelines in the city to bring down non-revenue water supply as well as to ensure that the allotted quantum of water reaches the authorised connections.

Earlier, Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, had directed that non-metered connections must be identified and disconnected to reduce pilferage so that even the last sectors on the master water supply pipeline are able to get adequate supply of water.

“We have disconnected a 50-mm illegal connection at Bajghera Chowk and another illegal connection on Dwarka Expressway made on the main water supply pipeline from Chandu Budhera water treatment plant. GMDA teams are conducting regular recce of the sites where the issue is more prevalent. With the disconnection of these two illegal connections, residents in sectors 110-115 will benefit,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, Infra 2 Division.

This year, GMDA has disconnected 26 illegal water supply connections.

