Drive against lane-changing, underage driving

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

Home Minister Anil Vij today said that the Haryana Traffic Police launched a special campaign on lane and underage driving from June 5 to June 12, during which 3,176 challans were issued for lane driving violation and 258 for underage driving.

Giving district-wise information, Vij said a total of 684 challans were issued in Faridabad district, out of which 646 were issued for lane driving violation, highest in the state, and 38 for underage driving.

Vij appealed to the people to not risk their lives or others on road by violating the traffic rules, adding that the traffic rule violation increases the chance of road accidents and related problems.